No La Crosse County COVID-19 cases Saturday, Wisconsin experiences sharp drop in new positives

La Crosse County had one COVID-19 case removed from its total Saturday and no new cases added, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Total confirmed cases are now at 9,775, which grows to 10,259 when including probable cases. Those totals were 9,776 and 10,260, respectively, on Friday.

The county has averaged 40.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 47.57 on Friday and 60.86 a week ago.

Fifty-nine new negative tests were reported Saturday, ending a streak of 68 consecutive days with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Saturday, but both remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 24.16%, down from 25.13% on Friday and 30.30% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 27.52%, down from 27.95% on Friday but up from 27.40% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 17.93% but is still higher than it was a week ago (17.79%). No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 54.

Statewide, another 632 cases were confirmed for a running total of 468,531 positives — the lowest number of single-day cases reported since July. Negative tests have reached 2,330,080, up 5,261 from Friday.