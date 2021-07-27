 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No Limits: Ability Awareness Week events continue through Saturday
0 Comments
top story

No Limits: Ability Awareness Week events continue through Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Disability Action Network (D.A.N.) is hosting its second annual No Limits: Ability Awareness Week through Sunday, with a blend of virtual and in person events.

DAN is a grassroots network formed in 2016 to create a more inclusive community by connecting individuals with disabilities and their support persons. The week's activities are intended to further this mission and promote awareness and advocacy.

“The event will provide community members the opportunity to build relationships, and raise awareness for the challenges facing people with disabilities and their support network,” says DAN board member Nate Hundt.

Events scheduled Wednesday through Saturday are as follows:

The community is encouraged to visit https://disabilityaction.wixsite.com/disabilityaction to join in the events or to learn more about the week's activities.

Wednesday

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Virtual, Committee for Citizens with Disabilities Meeting, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Virtual, Voting Rights Workshop, Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Virtual, Panel Discussion with the Greater La Crosse Area chapter of the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin

Thursday

  • Virtual, Disability and the Law with Scott Butler, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • No Limits Paint and Harvest at Kane Street Community Garden, 3 to 5 p.m., 804 Kane St.
  • No Limits Paint at Moon Tunes, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Riverside Park

Friday

  • Virtual, Richard and Renee Chrz Discuss Access Our City website, 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday

All ages and abilities are welcome. Register for events at the DAN Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DisabilityActionNetwork; email: yourdan.info@gmail.com, or call 608-785-3507 for assistance. The Disability Action Network is seeking volunteers to join our workgroup and donations to support these events. For more information visit the Disability Action Network Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DisabilityActionNetwork or the Disability Action Network website at https://disabilityaction.wixsite.com/disabilityaction.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer on Jan 6th: 'This is how I'm going to die'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News