No Limits: Ability Awareness Week events continue through Saturday

The Disability Action Network (D.A.N.) is hosting its second annual No Limits: Ability Awareness Week through Sunday, with a blend of virtual and in person events.

DAN is a grassroots network formed in 2016 to create a more inclusive community by connecting individuals with disabilities and their support persons. The week's activities are intended to further this mission and promote awareness and advocacy.

“The event will provide community members the opportunity to build relationships, and raise awareness for the challenges facing people with disabilities and their support network,” says DAN board member Nate Hundt.

Events scheduled Wednesday through Saturday are as follows:

The community is encouraged to visit https://disabilityaction.wixsite.com/disabilityaction to join in the events or to learn more about the week's activities.

Wednesday

Virtual, Committee for Citizens with Disabilities Meeting, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Virtual, Voting Rights Workshop, Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Virtual, Panel Discussion with the Greater La Crosse Area chapter of the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin

Thursday