No new cases in La Crosse County; 1 new case in Monroe

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in La Crosse County.

That leaves the total of positive cases in the county at 33, with 27 recovered, according to the county’s Public Health Department.

No county resident is hospitalized for the coronavirus and there have been no deaths.

There have been 2,754 negative tests in La Crosse County – 47 new, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Also Sunday, one new case was reported in Monroe County – a total of 15 confirmed cases in the county.

The new case is a woman in her 50s, who is hospitalized, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

Statewide, there are 10,219 positive cases, with 105,219 negative.

There have been 1,820 hospitalizations and 400 deaths.