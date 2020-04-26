No new cases reported in La Crosse County
0 comments

No new cases reported in La Crosse County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in La Crosse County.

The county remains at 27 total cases; 26 are listed as recovered. There have been no hospitalizations and no deaths.

There is a total of 1,806 (4 new) negative test results reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News