No new cases reported in La Crosse County

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in La Crosse County.
The county remains at 27 total cases; 26 are listed as recovered. There have been no hospitalizations and no deaths.
There is a total of 1,806 (4 new) negative test results reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
