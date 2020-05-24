No new cases reported in La Crosse County

La Crosse County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of cases remains at 48, with 41 recovered, no one currently hospitalized and no deaths.
The state Department of Health Services reported Sunday the county has a total 4,095 negative test results — an increase of 83 in the last day.
The Wisconsin National Guard conducted a large test in Onalaska late last week.
The state COVID summary Sunday includes:
• Negative results: 186,206 (+6,877)
• Positive results: 15.277 (+400)
• Hospitalizations: 2,315 (+23) (15%)
• Total deaths: 510 (+3)
