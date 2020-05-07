No new confirmed COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County; Houston County reports second case

La Crosse County had no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, though Houston County reported its second case.
La Crosse County has had 33 total cases of COVID-19, with 26 of the patients considered recovered and none currently being hospitalized due to the virus. An additional 77 negative cases have been confirmed since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,588. There have been no local deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Statewide, there have been 9,215 positive tests, 93,035 negative tests and 374 deaths.
Houston County’s newest test is under investigation by Houston County Public Health & Human Services, which is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and area health-care partners to identify and call any individuals who may have come in contact with the infected patient.
Those who were potentially exposed will, like the patient, be instructed to quarantine themselves for two weeks and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
All community members are advised to stay home whenever possible, wear face coverings when in public places, wash hands thoroughly and sanitize regularly.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
