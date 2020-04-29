No new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, keeping total at 28 in La Crosse County

The La Crosse County Health Department Tuesday reported no new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the total remaining at 28.
There are currently no individuals being hospitalized due to the virus, and all but two patients are considered recovered.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 1,959 negative tests for La Crosse County, an increase of 34 tests since Monday.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to continue social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings in public, as there continues to be community spread of the coronavirus.
As testing is limited and some infected individuals present asymptomatic, there are likely more local cases of COVID-19 than have been confirmed.
