No new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, keeping total at 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Health Department Tuesday reported no new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the total remaining at 28.

There are currently no individuals being hospitalized due to the virus, and all but two patients are considered recovered.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 1,959 negative tests for La Crosse County, an increase of 34 tests since Monday.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to continue social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings in public, as there continues to be community spread of the coronavirus.

As testing is limited and some infected individuals present asymptomatic, there are likely more local cases of COVID-19 than have been confirmed.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.