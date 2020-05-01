You are the owner of this article.
No new confirmed La Crosse County cases of COVID 19; 187 facilities in Wisconsin under investigation for the virus
The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new lab-confirmed tests of COVID-19 Thursday, with the total number of cases remaining at 29.

Of those who tested positive for the virus, 26 are considered recovered and no one is currently being hospitalized. There have been a total of 2,101 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, an increase of 56 since Wednesday.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents that community spread is still an issue, and not everyone meets the current requirements for testing.

In addition, infected individuals may remain asymptomatic for the duration of their infection. Social distancing, hand washing, staying home and wearing a face covering in public are still crucial.

On its Facebook page, the La Crosse County Health Department also shared a link to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/investigations.htm, showing the current number of facility-wide public health investigations both statewide and by region.

As of Thursday, there are 187 facilities in Wisconsin under investigation for COVID-19, including six in the Western region. These are broken down to two each of long-term care facilities, health-care facilities and group housing facilities.

As of Thursday, the statewide data shows there are no investigations in the Northern region, 30 in the Northeastern region, 38 in the Southern region, and 113 in the Southeastern region. Of the latter, 59 of the investigations are into long-term care facilities and 32 are for workplaces not related to health care.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

