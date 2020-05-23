No new confirmed local COVID-19 cases Saturday, state cases up 481 from Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the total holding at 48 lab confirmed cases.

Of those cases, 40 are considered recovered and no one is currently being hospitalized due to the virus.

On a state level, Wisconsin is at 14,877 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 481 from Friday, and 179,329 negative tests, a 6,626 jump from the day prior. There have been 2,292 total hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, and 507 deaths, up 11 from Friday.

Results from the Wisconsin National Guard testing day on May 21 have not yet been released. A total of 304 community members with one or more potential symptoms of COVID-19 participated in the free drive-up testing event at the Onalaska Omni Center.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to stay home if possible, social distance, wash hands thoroughly and often, and wear a face covering in public. Memorial Day gatherings with non-household members are discouraged.

