No new COVI-19 cases reported in La Crosse County

La Crosse County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The total number of cases remains at 48, with 41 recovered, no one currently hospitalized and no deaths.

The state Department of Health Services reported Sunday the county has a total 4,095 negative test results — an increase of 83 in the last day.

The Wisconsin National Guard conducted a large test in Onalaska late last week.

The state COVID summary Sunday includes:

• Negative results: 186,206 (+6,877)

• Positive results: 15.277 (+400)

• Hospitalizations: 2,315 (+23) (15%)

• Total deaths: 510 (+3)

