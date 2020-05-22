No new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County; results from Thursday's testing event expected this weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

La Crosse County remained at 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with results from Thursday's Wisconsin National Guard testing day expected this weekend.

In total, 304 nasal swab tests out of an available 400 were administered during the eight-hour free testing event held at the Onalaska OmniCenter, which was open to residents 5 and older with one or more symptom of COVID-19.

Results, which will be relayed directly to the people as well as to the community via the La Crosse County Health Department, will likely be available sometime this weekend. An application for two additional testing days, likely to be held in Downtown La Crosse in early June, was submitted Friday to the Wisconsin National Guard.

"We know that testing is a really critical aspect to find out more about this virus," La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

In total, La Crosse County has had 4,050 negative tests of the virus, and of the 48 positive cases, all but 10 are recovered, and no one is currently being hospitalized. On a state level, there have been 14,396 confirmed cases, 172,703 negative tests, 2,259 related hospitalizations and 496 deaths from COVID-19.