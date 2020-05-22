No new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County; results from Thursday's testing event expected this weekend

La Crosse County remained at 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with results from Thursday's Wisconsin National Guard testing day expected this weekend.
In total, 304 nasal swab tests out of an available 400 were administered during the eight-hour free testing event held at the Onalaska OmniCenter, which was open to residents 5 and older with one or more symptom of COVID-19.
Results, which will be relayed directly to the people as well as to the community via the La Crosse County Health Department, will likely be available sometime this weekend. An application for two additional testing days, likely to be held in Downtown La Crosse in early June, was submitted Friday to the Wisconsin National Guard.
"We know that testing is a really critical aspect to find out more about this virus," La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski said during a Friday afternoon press conference.
In total, La Crosse County has had 4,050 negative tests of the virus, and of the 48 positive cases, all but 10 are recovered, and no one is currently being hospitalized. On a state level, there have been 14,396 confirmed cases, 172,703 negative tests, 2,259 related hospitalizations and 496 deaths from COVID-19.
During the press conference, Rombalski touched on a concerns regarding schools and places of worship. Of the former, a list of CDC considerations for school reopenings has been widely circulating on social media, and Rombalski noted that while classrooms, if open, will look different in the fall, the guidelines on the post — proposed suggestions include eating in lunch in classrooms, virtual assemblies and temperature screenings — are not mandates at this time.
In terms of resuming religious gatherings, Romabalksi said: "My guidance for our county and surrounding counties continues is that we continue to be doing the virtual aspects for worship." In terms of congregating with non-family members in any capacity, the data, she said, "doesn't tell a lie and the data tells us we are not yet ready."
This includes Memorial Day events, such as picnics, parties or boating. The La Crosse County Health Department continues to urge social distancing, limiting public excursions, wearing a face mask when outside the home and thorough hand-washing and sanitation.
Rombalski also shared that a new data tool will likely debut next week on the La Crosse County Health Department's website and Facebook page, with a four quadrant compass compiling COVID-19 numbers. Data will reflect the current and prior week's cases, and also have an indicator of whether the county has a high, moderate or low risk status on a given day.
