No new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in La Crosse County

The La Crosse County Health Department on Sunday reported no new cases of COVID-19, but reminds residents that there is still community spread in the area.
The local confirmed case count remains at 45, with 33 individuals recovered and one currently hospitalized. La Crosse County has had no deaths related to the virus, and negative test results are at 3,485.
Statewide, there have been 12,543 positive tests, an increase of 356 since Saturday, and 139,674 negative tests, up 5,468 from Saturday. Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are 2,038, or 16% of cases. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the state Sunday; the death toll stands at 453.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.