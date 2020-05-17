No new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in La Crosse County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department on Sunday reported no new cases of COVID-19, but reminds residents that there is still community spread in the area.

The local confirmed case count remains at 45, with 33 individuals recovered and one currently hospitalized. La Crosse County has had no deaths related to the virus, and negative test results are at 3,485.

Statewide, there have been 12,543 positive tests, an increase of 356 since Saturday, and 139,674 negative tests, up 5,468 from Saturday. Total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are 2,038, or 16% of cases. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the state Sunday; the death toll stands at 453.

