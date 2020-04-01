No new La Crosse cases of COVID-19; community urged to continue social distancing

Additional cases reported in area counties

In Winona County: The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that a resident of Winona County has died from COVID-19 complications. This is the first death in the county from the disease, with 10 cases of it having been confirmed in the county as of Wednesday.

In Monroe County: The county's third case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday. The three cases in Monroe County are unrelated, health officials say. The woman is in her 50s, with mild to moderate symptoms and is isolating at home.

In Crawford County: The county's first case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday. The person is between the ages of 41 and 60, and county health officials say the person has no travel or contact with a positive case and is considered infected through community spread. This person has been isolated at home since being tested.

In Buffalo County: The county's first case of COVID-19 was reported Tuesday. The person is in his or her 50s, and county health officials say the person was in contact with someone else who had a positive COVID-19 diagnoses. The person is in self-isolation at home. There have been 46 negative results in Buffalo County.