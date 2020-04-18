No new La Crosse County confirmed cases of COVID-19 for eighth day

×
For the eighth consecutive day, the La Crosse County Health Department had no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report.
In addition, the area now has no individuals being hospitalized for the virus, and 23 of the 26 total cases are considered recovered. La Crosse County has had no COVID-19 related deaths, and 1,446 tests have been negative.
The La Crosse County Health Department in a Facebook post reminded the community to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing of face masks in public spaces.
With the warmer weather, going outside is encouraged so long as you are staying at least six feet apart from those not in your household and are thoroughly washing your hands after any excursions.
Trails are open for public use but should be avoided if they become congested.
Food Drive Fridays underway
ABOVE: Marissa Dickinson, a volunteer with Rotary Club of La Crosse-After Hours, loads food donations onto a Hunger Task Force truck during Friday’s food drive at the La Crosse County Courthouse. The La Crosse County Health Department is teaming up with iFeed, Rotary and Rotary Lights to hold “Food Drive Fridays," a drive-thru style food drive where donors don’t get out of their vehicles. Collections will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through the end of May at the Valley View Mall parking lot, the Big Lots parking, 3960 Mormon Coulee Road, and the north courthouse parking lot.
Jackson Plaza
A sign reads “We Are Open” April 10 outside of Bean Juice coffee shop in Jackson Plaza. The strip mall is home to 20 businesses, and
all are being challenged by the COVID-19 crisis in unique ways.
Cameron Park
Denise Milton, a member of the leadership team at Bridges Church in La Crosse, reads April 10 from a Stations of the Cross display the church set up in Cameron Park. With places of worship not exempt from Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order,
parishioners have had to get creative to celebrate Easter.
King Gambrinus
A face mask covers the nose and mouth of the King Gambrinus statue Tuesday at the corner of State and Front streets in La Crosse. The weathered steel statue of the patron saint and guardian of beer was commissioned by the G. Heileman Brewing Co. and completed by Galesville artist Elmer Petersen in 1980.
Wisconsin voters woke up Tuesday with the choice to still head to the polls for the spring election, despite the present threat of the COVID-1…
Downtown La Crosse
A message on the marquee at the Rivoli Theatre serves as a reminder of the toll COVID-19 has taken on the local economy. Revenue from sales, room taxes to
take huge hit in La Crosse area counties, and the pandemic puts La Crosse area arts venues in limbo.
Mayo Health System
Mayo Health System Patient Access Specialist Sue Lay, accompanied by her granddaughters, Elise Bittner, 6, left, and Olivia Bittner, 4, waves goodbye to her co-workers April 3
during a retirement send-off to cap her 39-year career at the health care provider. Practicing social distancing, Lay’s colleagues sent her warm wishes from their cars, in lieu of a traditional retirement potluck they had to cancel due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
RSVP volunteers make face masks
RSVP Volunteer Coordinator Ruth Kinstler picks up a batch of completed face masks March 30 from a house in Holmen.
Volunteers and staff at RSVP have been busy producing masks primarily for people in nursing homes in La Crosse and Monroe counties.
Rosie's Cafe in La Crosse
Teresa Kerns, who owns Rosie’s Café with her husband Doug, prepares to-go orders March 27 at the eatery at 2225 S. 16th St in La Crosse. The South Side neighborhood hub has managed to do a reasonable amount of business during the take-out or delivery only period imposed on restaurants and bars by Governor Tony Evers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jen Rombalski
La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski prepares for one of her many meetings on March 27. "There is nothing else on my calendar right now (other) than COVID-19,” said Rombalski of her work.
Warming Center meals
JavaVino owner Tina Schumaker prepares chili-mac March 26 in her restaurant's kitchen on La Crosse’s South Side. Schumaker and other JavaVino staff started preparing lunches every day for the La Crosse Warming Center when
it moved to Cathedral School March 23. Schumacher, who is providing the meals with financial assistance from English Lutheran Church, will continue to do so as long as the need continues during the center’s expanded hours during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Breakfast Club & Pub and The Waterfront Restaurant also are preparing meals for warming center residents.
Rudy's Drive-In
Rudy’s Drive-In owner Gary Rudy puts out cones March 26 before
its planned opening in La Crosse. Rudy is using the cones to close off every other parking spot to create space between customers as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.
Online art classes
Lori Ehlke of Onalaska, a middle school art teacher and mother of four, draws with her oldest son Ian, 9, in their home art studio. Since the COVID-19 school closures started last week, the Ehlkes have created
their own art tutorial videos and a YouTube channel.
Essential electricity
Workers with MJ electric transfer wires from an old utility pole to a new one March 23 at the corner of Monitor Street and Copeland Avenue in La Crosse. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced a
safer-at-home order that will close all nonessential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Crafting at home
Shelli Kult of Onalaska has been crafting a lot more since COVID-19 made staying at home the norm. "I went from about 10 hours to about 30 hours a week," Kult said of her crafting. To read more,
Downtown La Crosse
Despite remaining open, the Radisson Hotel parking lot in downtown La Crosse is nearly empty March 20, as a sign of the economic toll of COVID-19 on the economy. Some
restaurants remain open for pick-up and delivery.
Blood drive
Mayo Clinic Health System medical technologist Marcia Metry gives blood after being set up by Mayo phlebotomist Rae Dehnart, left, during an employee blood drive March 19 at Mayo’s La Crosse campus.
UW-La Crosse
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Quinn Zipse of Mantorville, Minn., moves out of Sanford Hall on March 19 with the help of his mother, Amy.
Students received a message outlining a plan to clear students from residence halls and have online instruction for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19.
Downtown La Crosse
With takeout food and coffee to go, Arthur Neville-Niel walks out of Jules' Coffee on Pearl Street on March 18 in La Crosse. Some
restaurants remain open for pick-up and delivery.
La Crosse County Administrative Center
Tara Johnson, La Crosse County Board chair, leads a press conference March 18 at the La Crosse County Administrative Center attended by county officials and area health care providers. For updates on the pandemic in the La Crosse area,
COVID-19 testing
Mayo Clinic Health System registered nurses process specimen Mach 16 at the health care provider's COVID-19 drive-up testing site at the La Crosse campus.
La Crosse Library
Mike Danielson, maintenance supervisor with the La Crosse Public Library, wipes down tables March 13 with bleach cleaner in the teen section at the main branch. The library is closed to the public until at least April 13. Library staffers are asking for the public
to share their thoughts on the pandemic's impact.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at
emily.pyrek@lee.net.
