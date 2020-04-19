No new La Crosse County confirmed cases of COVID-19 for ninth day


La Crosse County’s streak of no new COVID-19 cases extended to nine Sunday.

The county’s total cases hold at 26, with 23 recovered, no one hospitalized and no deaths.

There were 51 new negative tests, bringing the county’s total to 1,497.

