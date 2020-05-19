No new La Crosse County confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; Monday cases attributed to facility outbreak

Rombalski expressed her thanks to the members of the La Crosse County Health Department and other entities for their hard work ensuring the health of the public, and for community members adhering to guidelines.

"This is unlike anything we've ever seen," Rombalski said. "We're now in week 13 of pretty heavy response in regards to probably the most significant event any of us will ever experience. This is like a war and many of us typically do not have to have a war on our front doors. Just know this has impacted everyone."

During the press conference, Rombalski and Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck reminded community members about the Wisconsin National Guard free COVID-19 testing day, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Onalaska OmniCenter, 255 Riders Club Road.

Testing will be available to La Crosse County residents 5 or older who are experiencing even mild COVID-19 symptoms, 19 including fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficult breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell are eligible for nasal-swab testing. Those seeking testing should remain in their vehicles and should anticipate extended wait time.