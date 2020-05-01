No new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, but state sees large increase

The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday, though the state of Wisconsin saw a jump of 460 confirmed cases since Thursday.
Locally, the lab-confirmed case total remains at 29, with no current related hospitalizations and no deaths. Of those tested in La Crosse County, about 1.3% have tested positive, versus 9.1% for Wisconsin.
Statewide, there have been 7,314 positive cases, 1,554 hospitalizations for the virus and 327 deaths, an increase of 11 fatalities since April 30.
"I really dislike when I see numbers increasing on the death side," Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said of the state increase. "When we ask ourselves about the need to continue to follow those (safer-at-home) recommendations ... think about all those with family members who passed from COVID-19."
Rombalski shared data collected on the first 26 local cases of COVID-19 during a Friday press conference, revealing that half were male and half female, and 27% of cases were attributed to community spread.
Of the original 26 cases, 77% were under age 60, and 63.6% had a preexisting health condition, though the nature of those conditions was not specified. The top three symptoms experienced were cough at 84.6%, fever at 82.4% and aches at 61.5%.
More than 42% of the 26 individuals reported being in one or more stores in the 48-hour period before becoming symptomatic, and 46% said they had done so after experiencing symptoms. Rombalski urged the community not to panic over the number, noting, "If there is an indication public notification needs to occur, we will do that. ... We are very comprehensive in our investigation process."
The Health Department has previously issued notices of potential community spread exposure, such as when an infected individual had attended a local funeral and eaten at an Onalaska restaurant. Risk of exposure is increased for someone who patronized a small business or event at the same time as a person with the virus.
Rombalski says local health-care facilities now have increased testing capacity, and those who call ahead and meet screening criteria should be eligible for testing without the need to meet some of the prior criteria, which included increased risk for severe symptoms due to health issues or age.
Rombalski also shared that local and regional stores including Menards and Costco are now requiring face coverings for shoppers, the former of which will sell customers a mask for $1 if they do not have one at entry. Rombalski called the decision a good one for reducing community spread.
Addressing questions about dental offices resuming operations Monday, Rombalski said, "We hear that concern, we're aware of it and we are working to have conversations with those business to make sure were not putting workers or patients at risk."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.