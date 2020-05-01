No new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, but state sees large increase

More than 42% of the 26 individuals reported being in one or more stores in the 48-hour period before becoming symptomatic, and 46% said they had done so after experiencing symptoms. Rombalski urged the community not to panic over the number, noting, "If there is an indication public notification needs to occur, we will do that. ... We are very comprehensive in our investigation process."

The Health Department has previously issued notices of potential community spread exposure, such as when an infected individual had attended a local funeral and eaten at an Onalaska restaurant. Risk of exposure is increased for someone who patronized a small business or event at the same time as a person with the virus.

Rombalski says local health-care facilities now have increased testing capacity, and those who call ahead and meet screening criteria should be eligible for testing without the need to meet some of the prior criteria, which included increased risk for severe symptoms due to health issues or age.

Rombalski also shared that local and regional stores including Menards and Costco are now requiring face coverings for shoppers, the former of which will sell customers a mask for $1 if they do not have one at entry. Rombalski called the decision a good one for reducing community spread.