No new local confirmed cases of COVID-19 for eighth day
For the eighth consecutive day, the La Crosse County Health Department had no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report.

In addition, the area now has no individuals being hospitalized for the virus, and 23 of the 26 total cases are considered recovered. La Crosse County has had no COVID-19 related deaths, and 1,446 tests have been negative.

The La Crosse County Health Department in a Facebook post reminded the community to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing of face masks in public spaces.

With the warmer weather, going outside is encouraged so long as you are staying at least six feet apart from those not in your household and are thoroughly washing your hands after any excursions.

Trails are open for public use but should be avoided if they become congested. 

