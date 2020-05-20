No new local confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, keeping the total at 47.

One local individual remains hospitalized due to the virus, while 10 are still recovering. Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, La Crosse County has had 3,661 negative tests for COVID-19.

Statewide, there have been 13,413 positive cases of COVID-19, with 2,161 requiring hospitalizations and 481 fatalities from the virus. Total negative tests are at 154,300.

Community members are reminded to practice social distancing, wash hands, avoid touching their face and wear a face mask in public.

