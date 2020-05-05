No new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, but La Crosse County Health Department believes first peak not over

The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, keeping the total of lab confirmed patients at 33.
Of those 33 cases, 26 are considered recovered. There have been 2,431 local negative tests, making 1.3% of tests positive. Statewide, positive cases are at 8,556, with 83,967 negative. There have been 1,663 hospitalizations, equivalent to 19% of cases, and 353 deaths.
Last week, the La Crosse County Health Department shared details on the first 26 cases in the county, and on Tuesday Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, released more information on the most recent seven cases.
The past seven cases are attributed to two individuals under age 20, one individual each in their 30s and 40s and three individuals in their 50s. Three currently have mild symptoms, two have moderate symptoms, and two are recovering. The cases belong to three clusters, with only one not tied to any of the others. One or two of the cases are believed to have resulted from community spread.
Rombalski noted that on Saturday, La Crosse County received an “F” grade from the Unacast Social Distancing Scoreboard, designed to measure the efficacy of social distancing initiatives in cities and states nationwide at a point in time.
While not perfect, the Unacast data are one of the few ways to track physical distancing adherence, Rombalski says, noting, “We can be better and we will fluctuate, but our goal is always to be the best that we can with this social distancing.”
While La Crosse County has a relatively low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a 13-day streak without any positive tests, Rombalski stresses the need to follow four guidelines: be in contact with household members only; remain at least six feet from others when in public spaces; take care of your overall wellness with physical activity, time outside and nutritious eating; and visit stores only if essential and keep any travel local.
Looking forward, Rombalski says “None of us has a crystal ball,” and new information comes out daily regarding the virus, making it challenging to keep up with advice and guidance for residents. We should expect COVID-19 numbers to ebb and flow, and Rombalski believes we have not yet reached the end of the first peak locally or statewide. Additionally, it is unknown how long each valley will last, and how tall the peaks may rise.
“It’s a never-ending balance between saving lives ... and livelihood, which takes into account the economic standpoint,” Rombalski says. “Just because we don’t have really high number of cases here doesn’t mean that can’t change. ... We might be in this a really long time — we’ve heard 18 to 24 months.”
If the public is unable to reach herd immunity through infection, we will need to wait for a vaccine, Rombalski says. In the meantime, Rombalski urges everyone to do their part in flattening in the coronavirus curve, and is hoping La Crosse County can double the current testing capacity of about 70 daily.
COVID-19 cases by county
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spread by state
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"It's a never-ending balance between saving lives ... and livelihood, which takes into account the economic standpoint."
Jen Rombalski , county health director
In this Series
Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond
-
No new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, but La Crosse County Health Department believes first peak not over
-
Updated
Conservative justices appear skeptical of authority for Safer at Home extension to battle coronavirus
-
National Nurses Week: Gundersen's Jenny Jackson shows her strength during COVID-19
- 63 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.