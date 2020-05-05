No new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, but La Crosse County Health Department believes first peak not over

While not perfect, the Unacast data are one of the few ways to track physical distancing adherence, Rombalski says, noting, “We can be better and we will fluctuate, but our goal is always to be the best that we can with this social distancing.”

While La Crosse County has a relatively low number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, including a 13-day streak without any positive tests, Rombalski stresses the need to follow four guidelines: be in contact with household members only; remain at least six feet from others when in public spaces; take care of your overall wellness with physical activity, time outside and nutritious eating; and visit stores only if essential and keep any travel local.

Looking forward, Rombalski says “None of us has a crystal ball,” and new information comes out daily regarding the virus, making it challenging to keep up with advice and guidance for residents. We should expect COVID-19 numbers to ebb and flow, and Rombalski believes we have not yet reached the end of the first peak locally or statewide. Additionally, it is unknown how long each valley will last, and how tall the peaks may rise.