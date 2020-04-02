No new reported cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County; community urged to continue social distancing

While the La Crosse County Health Department Wednesday reported no new local cases of COVID-19, the state total rose to 1,550, with 24 related deaths.
In Wisconsin, the percentage of positive cases is 7.6%, with La Crosse County at 3.4%. There have been 19 total positive cases locally, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.
While the La Crosse County Health Department will continue to provide updates on cases, press conferences will now be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays instead of five days a week.
Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, addressed during Wednesday’s press conference the concern of people congregating. The Health Department has received reports of people, especially youth, not adhering to social distancing guidance, Rombalski says, and she urged parents to intervene but to do so with understanding.
“If you are a parent with a teenager, I want you to perk up and listen to this,” Rombalski said. “We need to support our teens right now ... their homework has changed, their school has changed, they’re not able to see their friends right now.”
Checking in with their kids, Rombalski says, and addressing any emotions, fears and stressors, is essential, as is enforcing precautionary isolation.
“We do not want them hanging out in groups in the community or in people’s houses,” Rombalski said. “... Our teens are part of our community, they are smart, strong individuals and we can ask them to be part of our response (to reducing COVID-19 spread).”
Rombalski also touched on the upcoming Easter holiday, noting the occasion is “not an exemption from Safer At Home” and only household members should be celebrating together.
Acknowledging the sacrifices residents are making during COVID-19, Rombalski encouraged the community to “Stay the course. It’s tough but we can do it together and we will do it together.”
