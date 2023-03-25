Paula Poundstone wants to clear up any confusion for fans of her radio work coming to see her Friday in Viroqua: “I am not answering questions about the week’s news.”

While many know her best as a panelist on the public radio news quiz “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!,” Poundstone had already been performing as a standup comic for two decades when she made her first appearance on the show in 2001.

“When I first started ‘Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!’ and the fans of that show would see that I was in concert somewhere and they would come to see me, two things were true,” Poundstone said in a recent interview. “One thing is that they made delightful additions to my regular audience. But the other thing is that I think the whole night, they wondered why I wasn’t answering questions about the week’s news.”

Ask her what audiences should expect, though, and Poundstone can’t be so specific. “I don’t have an answer, after 40 years of not having an answer,” she said about her act. “The main thing that I say to people is that it’s largely autobiographical.”

Tackling a wide range of topics, her observational humor is sprinkled with occasional profanity — “I use the full range of language,” she said — and a healthy dose of politics.

“Years ago, when I worked with Jay Leno occasionally, he would say to me, “Well, if you make fun of Republicans, you gotta make fun of the Democrats,’” Poundstone recalled. “And I would say to him, ‘No you don’t!’

“I make jokes about what I think is funny. I don’t have a checklist. And the truth is, I don’t care what your politics are, the Republicans are funnier than the Democrats, they just are,” she said. “Because they’re lunatics. Have we had the occasional lunatic Democrat? Absolutely. For sure. But, at the same rate? No. Nowhere near.”

If you go WHO: Comedian Paula Poundstone WHEN: Friday, March 31 WHERE: Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua COST: $40 DETAILS: For tickets and more information, go to www.historictempletheatre.com

While her tour keeps her on the road about half the week, Poundstone finds the time to put out her podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” cohosted by fellow “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” regular Adam Felber.

Like her standup, her podcast defies easy description. “It’s a little bit eclectic,” she said, instead offering listeners’ descriptions: “‘Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone’ is a laugh-to-you-cry ride on a stream-of-consciousness slip-and-slide,” one offered. Another wrote, “It’s like if Dick Cavett had ADHD and a lot of cats.” (Poundstone has 10, plus two dogs.)

Each week, Poundstone and Felber meander through segments that include occasional book clubs, vocabulary quizzes, craft corners and film reviews (to preview 2022’s “Bullet Train,” they watched “Titanic” — “because it was also a transportation film,” Poundstone explained).

Guests are a staple of the show, and they come from all walks of life; recent episodes have welcomed a park ranger, an etiquette expert and a rocket scientist.

“We do interview somebody on most episodes, and generally on a topic of stuff an adult needs to know,” Poundstone said. “Oftentimes it’s stuff that we should have known a long time ago.”

For example, an episode published earlier this month featured Paul Solis, former deputy chief counsel for the Office of Congressional Ethics.

“When the Republicans first started saying, ‘We’re going to gut the ethics office,’ I was outraged,” Poundstone said. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s just disgusting.’ And then it dawned on me one day, somewhere in the midst of my outrage, that I really didn’t know what the Congressional Ethics Office did.”

The idea of talking congressional ethics on a comedy podcast met with some pushback. Poundstone freely admitted, “Our show is not the most austere platform.”

She recalled her pitch to one skeptical government employee: “I said to him, ‘I imagine most Americans are like me in that we really don’t know. We’ve heard of it, but we really don’t know.’ And I think it’s important for us to find out.”

“Even if you don’t find every episode hysterically funny, you’ll at least walk away with some information,” she said.

Podcasting provides a great platform for entertainment and education, but for Poundstone, nothing replaces the give and take of performing for a live audience.

The COVID-19 pandemic hammered this truth home when it shifted performers off stages and, in Poundstone’s case, onto an iPhone in her living room.

“And the fuel of the audience, the adrenaline, the chemical reaction that one has when talking in front of a live crowd cannot be replicated in my living room.”

It’s the same for the audience, Poundstone said. “When you watch alone, anytime anybody types in ‘LOL,’ they’re lying,” she said. “When (I) watch alone … I don’t laugh out loud. I acknowledge in my head that I think it’s funny. I might smirk. But I don’t laugh out loud.”

It’s in a theater, not at home on the couch, that you “literally get caught up in waves of laughter from the rest of the audience.”

“Now, short of that, any kind of laughter at all is probably a good idea,” Poundstone said. “It’s just good for you. And I’m not sure why nature made that so, but it really is a ‘the best medicine’ kind of a thing.”