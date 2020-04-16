No one hurt in South Side La Crosse fire sparked by clothes dryer

×
No one was displaced or injured Wednesday in a South Side La Crosse fire caused by an overheated dryer, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at about 9:09 p.m. to a fire in the basement of 330 N. 21st St. to find smoke coming from the dryer. The fire was extinguished quickly, and the home was ventilated.
Everyone was able to evacuate, and the home received light smoke damage.
Jourdan Vian
Reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8218.
