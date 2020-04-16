You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No one hurt in South Side La Crosse fire sparked by clothes dryer
0 comments

No one hurt in South Side La Crosse fire sparked by clothes dryer

{{featured_button_text}}

No one was displaced or injured Wednesday in a South Side La Crosse fire caused by an overheated dryer, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at about 9:09 p.m. to a fire in the basement of 330 N. 21st St. to find smoke coming from the dryer. The fire was extinguished quickly, and the home was ventilated.

Everyone was able to evacuate, and the home received light smoke damage.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News