No one injured in barn fire in town of Greenfield
No one injured in barn fire in town of Greenfield

No people or livestock were injured Wednesday in a barn fire on Hwy. 33 near St. Joseph's Ridge, according to the Shelby Fire Department.

The department was called to the fire near Hwy. M at about 4:16 p.m. and arrived to find a barn engulfed in flames.

Shelby Fire Department called in help from Stoddard, Campbell, Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, West Salem and Coon Valley fire departments.

The structure is considered a total loss.

Asst. Chief Tony Holinka said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to be related to a possible fridge malfunction in the milk house.

