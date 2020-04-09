No one injured in barn fire in town of Greenfield

-
No people or livestock were injured Wednesday in a barn fire on Hwy. 33 near St. Joseph's Ridge, according to the Shelby Fire Department.
The department was called to the fire near Hwy. M at about 4:16 p.m. and arrived to find a barn engulfed in flames.
Shelby Fire Department called in help from Stoddard, Campbell, Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, West Salem and Coon Valley fire departments.
The structure is considered a total loss.
Asst. Chief Tony Holinka said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it appears to be related to a possible fridge malfunction in the milk house.
Jourdan Vian
Reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune.
