No one injured in Monday garage fire on the South Side of La Crosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured Monday in a garage fire on the South Side of La Crosse firefighters say was caused by the spontaneous combustion of rags stored in a confined area.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded at 9:55 a.m. to a fire in a detached garage at 332 23rd St. S. While the garage was smoking, fire crews credit a resident who applied water using a garden hose with slowing the fire's growth, and the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The La Crosse Community Risk Management Department investigated the fire and determined the rags were the cause.

The garage had moderate fire and smoke damage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.