No one injured in Monday garage fire on the South Side of La Crosse

No one was injured Monday in a garage fire on the South Side of La Crosse firefighters say was caused by the spontaneous combustion of rags stored in a confined area.
The La Crosse Fire Department responded at 9:55 a.m. to a fire in a detached garage at 332 23rd St. S. While the garage was smoking, fire crews credit a resident who applied water using a garden hose with slowing the fire's growth, and the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.
The La Crosse Community Risk Management Department investigated the fire and determined the rags were the cause.
The garage had moderate fire and smoke damage.
