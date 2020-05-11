No one injured in town of Medary garage fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured Sunday in a fire in an attached garage in the town of Medary, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Fire fighters responded to a fire at about 10:29 p.m. at N4673 Timber Crest Drive to find smoke coming from the soffit and gable end of the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the garage.

No residents were inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0