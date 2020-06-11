No one injured in Wednesday garage fire in the town of Medary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No one was injured Wednesday in a fire that engulfed an attached garage in the town of Medary.

The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at 4535 Old Hickory Drive in Medary. While enroute, crews were informed that all occupants were out of the building, but the garage was engulfed with heavy smoke and flames.

Upon arrival, crews, which included 17 people and seven pieces of apparatus, gained control of the fire and searched the home for occupants and pets, confirming that they were out of the building and unharmed.

The home sustained moderate fire damage and moderate to heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

