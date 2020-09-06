 Skip to main content
No Parade today; resumes Sept. 13
To our readers:

Parade magazine is taking Sunday off for the Labor Day weekend.

It will return to your Sunday edition on Sept. 13 with a spotlight on fall’s best shows and a behind-the-scenes look with new talk-show host Drew Barrymore.

