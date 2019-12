A reminder to our readers:

In the spirit of spending the holiday with family, the La Crosse Tribune will not publish a print edition for Christmas Day.

We’ll continue to provide updated news and sports throughout the holiday at lacrossetribune.com . An e-edition will be available Dec. 25 for members.

Our print edition will resume on Dec. 26.

From all of us at the La Crosse Tribune, Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night – and holiday season.

