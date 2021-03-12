No theatre, but time for mask making for the community

When La Crosse Community Theatre was unable to contribute to the community with outstanding performances, the costume shop ladies (headed up by Theresa Smerud) decided to make masks.

What a task it turned out to be – 1,300 in less than a month!

LCT contributed material from the shop, some of us washed it, others cut out patterns for pleated and duck bill masks, and Theresa made up kits for us to safely pick up from her front porch. When we finished, we’d take them back to her home so others could insert elastic, and we’d pick up more kits. If we were lucky, we might run into each other and enjoy a quick conversation of what was happening in our world during the pandemic.

The camaraderie of being together is what we all said we missed. We started making masks for LCT for fundraising. Before long, we were making 600 masks for Aptiv (an organization that serves people with disabilities), then Gundersen and Mayo, and when fall came, we made them for incoming Viterbo students using the university red and blue colors.

Just recently, we made some for the homeless in La Crosse.

Sharon Markee

La Crescent

