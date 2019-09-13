No ticket quotas and other facts about speed enforcement in La Crosse

A speed monitor displays the pace of traffic on Losey Boulevard. Check out lacrossetribune.com to view an interactive map of where speeding tickets were issued across La Crosse in 2018 and previous years.
Despite what motorists often think as they wait on the side of the road for their speeding ticket to be issued, La Crosse police officers do not have a quota.
“That’s something that we do get brought up to us frequently when we stop people,” said La Crosse Police Capt. Jason Melby. Motorists will ask, “Are you filling your quota?”
Quota or not, in 2018 city police officers wrote 1,969 citations for speeding-related infractions, for a total of $219,177 in fines. Not all fines issued, of course, are actually paid.
The most common infraction issued was for motorists driving 1 to 10 mph over the limit. That violation carries an average fine of $98. The most expensive infraction was exceeding the speed limit by 35 to 39 mph over the limitation. That carries a $358 fine.
If a speed limit sign isn’t posted in an area, it’s safe to assume the limit is 25 mph on residential roads, and in La Crosse, that's the vast majority of roadways.
A number of motorists have stories about being stopped by an officer and receiving a warning instead of a citation. That decision, Melby said, is up to the discretion of the issuing officer at the time of the stop.
The goal for La Crosse area officers is to have 30% to 50% of their work day devoted to unobligated time, or time they can spend patrolling neighborhoods, conducting proactive traffic enforcement such as speed enforcement or playing a pickup game of basketball with neighborhood children as positive community outreach, he said.
But it ultimately depends on the events going in the city and the number of officers on duty on a given day.
“Some days we can have a quiet Wednesday, and our officers can have more unobligated time or they come to work and run calls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and not have any time to run traffic,” Melby said, and it’s up to the officer to determine how to best spend their time.
The speed limit on Losey Boulevard changed within the past few years, from 30 to 25 mph, an event that received a lot of attention locally. As part of that change, officers conducted several deployments of what Melby referred to as “high-visibility enforcement."
The city council recently approved a reduced speed limit on Mormon Coulee Road, from North Marion Road to Broadview Place, in front of the Walmart store from 40 to 35 mph by early 2020.
“Some people were issued warnings, some people were issued citations,” as a part of an initiative to raise awareness of the lowered speed limit, he said. “If we don’t have a squad car over there running traffic, the level of compliance isn’t going to be where we want it.”
