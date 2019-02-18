Try 1 month for 99¢

A house on the city's North Side was damaged Sunday in a fire.

Flames were coming from the attic 1453 Charles St. when firefighters arrived at about 12:30 p.m. Residents were safely evacuated, and the fire was extinguished, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities, and the Red Cross is assisting residents with temporary housing.

The La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, Tri-State Ambulance and the Red Cross assisted the La Crosse Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

