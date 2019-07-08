BRICE PRAIRIE — Nobody was injured in a fire this morning at the Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations in rural Onalaska.
Company president Curt Greeno said employees evacuated the operations facility, and firefighters from La Crosse, West Salem, the towns of Campbell and Farmington, and Brice Prairie first responders assisted at the scene.
There was smoke still coming from the structure at N5549 Hwy. Z about 9:30 a.m., and more information is expected later today.
The company, which has been in business since 2007, is an electronics recycler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.