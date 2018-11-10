Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award, which will be presented during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. Nominations must be received by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5.
Established in 2009, the purpose of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award is to recognize leadership and commitment in building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice. The nomination application and materials should address these qualities in detail:
• Efforts are directed toward creating change in the Greater La Crosse area
• Efforts are focused on issues of social justice, equality and diversity/inclusion (may include other justice issues that mirror a cross-section of Dr. King’s work, i.e.: poverty, peace, privilege, nonviolence)
• Efforts include anti-racism work
• Efforts contribute to tangible, permanent and/or systemic change
• Efforts and work to empower and impact future generations
• Efforts include devoting personal energies beyond one’s paid position
• Any additional considerations or contributions
To request a nomination form and instructions, email mlkdaylaxaward@gmail.com or call Thomas Harris at 608-780-7153. Completed forms can be emailed to mlkdaylaxaward@gmail.com, faxed to 608-785-8837 (Attn: Thomas Harris) or mailed to Leadership Award c/o CCFA P.O. Box 1211, La Crosse, WI, 54602-1211.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.