 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations for Outstanding Women award close soon
0 comments

Nominations for Outstanding Women award close soon

{{featured_button_text}}

The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse will accept nominations for the Roberta Zurn Outstanding Women in Leadership award online until Nov. 15. Nomination forms and submissions can be found at https://womensfundlacrosse.org/grants/roberta-zurn-award.

The award, named in honor of philanthropist Roberta Zurn (1917-2003), is awarded to an extraordinary woman in the community who has encouraged the advancement of women and girls. Recipients receive a $1,000 grant, half or all of which can be donated to the charity of her choice.

The winner will be announced at the Women's Fund 2021 spring event. Learn more about the program and grant at www.womensfundlacrosse.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Statewide Address on COVID-19 Pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News