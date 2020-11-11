Nominations for Outstanding Women award close soon

The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse will accept nominations for the Roberta Zurn Outstanding Women in Leadership award online until Nov. 15. Nomination forms and submissions can be found at https://womensfundlacrosse.org/grants/roberta-zurn-award .

The award, named in honor of philanthropist Roberta Zurn (1917-2003), is awarded to an extraordinary woman in the community who has encouraged the advancement of women and girls. Recipients receive a $1,000 grant, half or all of which can be donated to the charity of her choice.