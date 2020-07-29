Nominations for Paula J. Tower Memorial award close soon

The Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care, supported by Gundersen Medical Foundation, will accept nominations for the annual Paula J. Tower Memorial Award until July 30.

The award honors Paula Tower's legacy as a mammography technologist of 16 years at Gundersen Health System, passing in 2007 after a battle with breast cancer.

Nomination forms must include the names of the nominee and the person submitting, addresses and phone numbers, as well as a detailed description of how the nominee meets the criteria. Nominations may be emailed to dafrye@gundersenhealth.org or mailed to the Paul J. Tower Memorial Award, Norma J. Vinger Center from Breast Care, Attn: Deb Frye 1900 South Ave., EB1-002, La Crosse, WI 54601.