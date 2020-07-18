Nominations open for 2020 'Soak it Up!' award

Return to homepage ×
The La Crosse Urban Stormwater Group is taking nominations for the 2020 "Soak it Up! Project" award online at www.lacrosseareawaters.org/.
The award honors citizens and small business owners who reduce runoff pollution on their properties in the La Crosse urban area, beautify neighborhoods and inspire further efforts.
This will be the award's third year; it went to Misty's Dance Unlimited in 2018 and Roush Rentals' Waterview Apartments in 2019.
Citizens are invited to nominate a home, business or nonprofit stormwater management project.
