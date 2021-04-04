Nominations open for annual Soak it Up! Award

La Crosse Urban Stormwater Group is now taking nominations for its annual Soak it Up! Award that honors citizens who reduce stormwater runoff from properties.

Any project that alters the landscape to hold and absorb stormwater, reduce runoff and naturally filter out pollutants is eligible.

Project examples include: hard surface reduction; excavation and grading of soil to direct and infiltrate water; pervious pavement and underground water storage and infiltration systems; construction of swales, berms, dry creek beds, rain gardens, rock breaks, bio-filters; and native plantings that absorb water and reduce runoff.

This is the fourth year of the award. Nominations are open for residential, business or nonprofit stormwater management project within the bounds of the city of La Crescent, city of La Crosse, city of Onalaska, town of Campbell, town of Holland, town of Onalaska, town of Shelby, village of Holmen and village of West Salem.

Nominate projects at lacrosseareawaters.org. This regional water education website also features information about managing runoff and how to complete stormwater projects on urban land.

