State Rep. Loren Oldenburg is seeking nominations for the First Responder of the Year award, to be found online at State Assembly website and due by Sept. 6.
October is First Responders Appreciation Month, and Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, looks forward to recognizing and learning about the First Responders serving in the 96th District, including all of Crawford County, most of Vernon County and a portion of Monroe County.
Call Oldenburg's office at 608-266-3534 for more information.
