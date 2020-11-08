Nominations open for King Leadership Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, which was established in 2009.

The purpose of the award is to recognize leadership in and commitment to building community, enhancing diversity, and working for justice.

The winner will be honored at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. It will be virtual this year.

This award recognizes community members whose leadership include the following:

Efforts are directed toward creating tangible, permanent and/or systemic positive change in the Greater La Crosse Area

Efforts are focused on issues of social justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, unearned privilege (may include other justice issues that mirror Dr. King’s work, e.g., race-equity, anti-poverty, peace, nonviolence).

Efforts work to empower and impact the next generation.

Efforts include devoting personal energies beyond one’s “paid position.”

Efforts to create positive change outside of the Greater La Crosse area.

Any additional considerations or contributions.

The deadline for nominations to be received is Dec. 2. To request nomination materials, contact the Selection Committee at mlkdaylaxaward@gmail.com.