Nominations are open for the La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc. Sara Sullivan and Jerilyn Dinsmoor awards, which are presented at the organization's fall social Oct. 13.
The Sara Sullivan Award is given yearly to a La Crosse resident to recognize their outstanding efforts with social revitalization, beautification or neighborhood partnerships.
The Jerilyn Dinsmoor Award, is given yearly in recognition of outstanding teamwork and exceptional contributions to neighborhood revitalization by a group or organization.
The opening of nominations coincides with a series of Spring Into Your Neighborhood events hosted by each of the 11 neighborhood associations. Each organization will hold a social event in May for new and returning neighbors.
Visit lacrosseneighborhoods.org for a full schedule or contact LCNI at 608-571-5264 or info@lacrosseneighborhoods.org for more information. Nominations are due Sept. 20.
