Nominations open for Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, which was established in 2009.

The award will be presented at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at 7 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, 929 Jackson St., La Crosse. Admission is free.

The featured speaker for the event is Dr. Sylvia Hood Washington, known for remarks on topics including environmental racism and justice, and climate justice.

The purpose of the award is to recognize leadership in and commitment to building community, enhancing diversity, and working for justice. It recognizes community members whose leadership include the following:

Efforts are directed toward creating tangible, permanent and/or systemic positive change in the Greater La Crosse Area

Efforts are focused on issues of social justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, unearned privilege

(may include other justice issues that mirror Dr. King’s work, e.g., race-equity, anti-poverty, peace, nonviolence)

Efforts work to empower and impact next generation

Efforts include devoting personal energies beyond one’s “paid position”

Efforts to create positive change in areas outside of the Greater La Crosse area

Any additional considerations or contributions

The nomination application and materials should address the above qualities in detail. To request and submit nomination materials, contact the selection committee:

Email: mlkdaylaxaward@gmail.com

Mail: Leadership Award c/o Cia Siab Inc. 1825 Sunset Lane, La Crosse, WI 54601

Fax: 608.785.8837 (Attn: Thomas Harris)

Deadline: The packet must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 1 by 11:59 p.m.

Washington is an environmental epidemiologist, engineer and historian.

She is the founder and chief research scientist at Environmental Health Research Associates, LLC. Washington also created the first international journal covering health disparities, Environmental Justice.

Here is the list of former recipients of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award:

Roberta Stevens (2009)

Thomas Harris (2010)

Andrea Hansen (2011)

Maureen Freedland (2012)

James Parker (2013)

William Coleman & Dempsey Miller III (2014)

Barbara Stewart (2015)

Nahoua “Tony” Yang (2016)

John Medinger (2017)

Nathaniel “Nate” Coleman, Jr. (2018)

Shaundel Spivey (2019)

Tracy Littlejohn (2020)

Amanda Goodenough (2021)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0