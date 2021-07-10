Nominations open for Soak it Up! Award

Have you or your neighbor reshaped a yard to keep water off the driveway? Planted native plants? Installed a rain barrel to harvest stormwater? Constructed a rain garden to filter polluted runoff ? Reshaped a parking area to reduce runoff ? A local group want to recognize this work — work that is making a difference in the health of our local rivers, lakes and streams.

The La Crosse Urban Stormwater Group accepts nominations each year for projects that reduce stormwater runoff from residential, small business and nonprofit properties in the La Crosse urban area. Nominated projects reduce polluted runoff to local waterways, beautify neighborhoods, show neighbors how projects are done, and inspire more local work.

All projects that reduce the negative effects of stormwater runoff can be nominated, and anyone can nominate a project — their own, a friend’s, or one they just admire. The award is a practical way to be part of the solution. Nominate projects at www.lacrosseareawaters.org. Past winners include Misty’s Dance Unlimited, Roush Rentals Waterview Apartments, Kurt & Renee Knudson and First Congregational Church.

