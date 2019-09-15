The deadline for nominations for the YWCA's "Tribute to Outstanding Women" has been extended through Friday. Nominations can be submitted by visiting YWCALAX.org.
The YWCA invites nominations to recognize a woman who exemplifies their mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Nominations are being accepted for individuals who identify as female from middle school age and older.
Questions can be emailed to Mackenzie Mindel, Director of Development and Communications, at mmindel@YWCALAX.org.
