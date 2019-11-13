A 12th member of the Coulee Region will join the roster of Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award recipients on Monday, Jan. 20, joining distinguished and change-making alumni like Good Fight Community Center founder Nathaniel Coleman and former La Crosse Mayor John Medinger.
Through Wednesday, Dec. 4, community members are invited to nominate an outstanding area individual for the 2020 MLK Leadership Award, which will be awarded during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Viterbo University.
The 2019 honoree was Shaundel Spivey, college connections manager at Western Technical College and formerly the cultural liaison for the La Crosse School District, who was instrumental in developing the Black Youth Summit and Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge.
Like Spivey and his predecessors, the 2020 awardee will be selected based on leadership and commitment in building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice. Efforts must include the following:
- Creating positive change in the Greater La Crosse area
- Addressing issues of social justice, equality and diversity/inclusion
- Anti-racism work
- Contribution to tangible, permanent and/or systemic change
- Work to empower and impact future generations
- Devoting personal energies beyond one’s paid position
In addition to the 2020 MLK Leadership Award, the 2020 Lynda Blackmon Lowery High School Leadership Award will be presented, by Blackmon Lowery herself, during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Celebration. Last year, Lincoln High School student Chariell Butler, a mentor with the AVID program, received the honor and a $500 scholarship from Associated Bank.
Blackmon Lowery, who in 1965, at age 15, became the youngest person to complete the Selma-to-Montgomery March, will also serve as the event's keynote speaker. The prolific speaker and civil rights activist has presented nationwide.
To request a nomination packet for the 2020 MLK Leadership Award, email mlkdaylaxaward@gmail.com. Completed packets can be mailed to Leadership Award c/o CCFA P.O. Box 1211, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 54602-1211 or faxed to 608-785-8837, Attn: Thomas Harris.
Previous honorees, who also include Roberta Stevens, Thomas Harris, Andrea Hansen, Maureen Freedland, James Parker, William "Bill" Coleman and Dempsey Miller III, Barbara Stewart and Naohoua "Tony" Yang, are not eligible for nomination.
