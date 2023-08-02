For the eighth straight year, 7 Rivers Alliance is partnering with River Valley Media Group for its Rising Stars Under 40 event.

Nominations are sought from all around the region for outstanding young men and women who make a difference in their community.

The winners will be selected and recognized in special coverage in River Valley Media Group publications and with videos online, along with receiving their awards at an Oct. 19 reception at the La Crescent Area Event Center.

"This is a wonderful initiative and event that highlights some of our region's wonderful young leaders," said Chris Hardie, 7 Rivers Alliance CEO. "It's my pleasure to work with the River Valley Media Group to make this happen."

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Chris Hardie and the 7 Rivers Alliance, but are further honored to be able to share the stories of the tremendous young professionals recognized in our Rising Stars program,” said River Valley Media Group President Paul Pehler. “These devoted and brilliant leaders are making a difference every day and represent a bright future for our region.”

Past winners represent the diverse workforce in the region -- teachers, doctors, nurses, business owners, nonprofit leaders, instructors, public service workers and others whose commitment to their work or community service groups sets the bar for engaged citizenry. These are men and women who are committed to making their communities a better place to live and work. They do it without the spotlight nor do they seek recognition -- it’s just part of who they are.

To nominate a colleague, friend, neighbor or co-worker who is a rising star, click this link or use the QR code.

The nomination deadline is Aug. 25.