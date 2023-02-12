On Tuesday, the River Valley Media Group begins our annual “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” program. Here’s your chance to nominate nurses who are serving our community so steadily.

“Since 2019, the Nurses: The Heart of Health Care program has recognized the absolute best health care professionals in our region who shine with care, compassion and comfort in their demanding careers,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales. “Nursing professionals do far more than most people imagine — and their impact is enormous.”

Anyone can nominate a nurse who has made a difference in their life or the life of a loved one during 2022. Nominations are open now until March 6 at lacrossetribune.com/nurses2023.

After collecting nominations, an independent panel of judges will choose nine extraordinary nursing professionals, and one Nurse of the Year will be chosen in late March.

The honored nurses will be recognized in a River Valley Media Group special section in our papers on May 7, and there also will be a video presentation online highlighting each professional’s story.