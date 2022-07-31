Nominations welcome for Rising Stars

We are fortunate to live amidst the bluffs, coulees, streams, rivers and hills that dot the beautiful landscape that we call home.

While there are other parts of the country that may lay claim to such stunning natural amenities, the main key to what makes our region successful is not scenic vistas or secluded forests. It comes down to the people — the men and women who live and work here.

“I’m pleased to announce that for the seventh straight year, 7 Rivers Alliance is partnering with River Valley Media Group for our Rising Stars under 40 event,” said Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance. “We take nominations from all around the region for outstanding young and women who make a difference in their community.”

The winners will be selected and recognized in special coverage in River Valley Media Group publications and with videos online, along with receiving their awards at a reception which is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the La Crescent Area Event Center.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Chris Hardie and the 7 Rivers Alliance, but are further honored to be able to share the stories of the tremendous young people recognized in our Rising Stars program,” said River Valley Media Group President Paul Pehler. “These devoted and brilliant leaders are making a difference every day and represent a bright future for our region.”

The past winners represent the diverse workforce in our region — teachers, doctors, nurses, business owners, nonprofit leaders, instructors, public service workers and others whose commitment to their work or community service groups sets the bar for engaged citizenry. These are men and women who are committed to making their communities a better place to live and work. They do it without the spotlight nor do they seek recognition — it’s just part of who they are.

Hardie said sometimes people ask why nominations are for those under 40 when we have older leaders in our region making a difference as well.

“Because the economic success of our region depends on our future,” he said. “Our ability to attract young families to our region is critical for our future prosperity. We need more young adults to live and work here and to raise their children here. Showcasing our best and brightest can be a way to attract others. “

Rising Stars doesn’t work without nominations. Tell us about your colleague, friend, neighbor or co-worker who is a rising star. You can click on the nomination link in this story at winonadailynews.com, or go to the 7 Rivers Alliance website, 7rivers.org.