Nominees for Tribune Person of the Year award are outstanding

When you have the privilege of reading the nominations for Tribune Person of the Year each December for the past 18 years, you have to smile and feel lucky to live here.
In Wednesday's edition, you'll learn the identify of our La Crosse Tribune Person of the Year.
But as you'll see from the nominees we received this year, our community is inspired and served by so many marvelous, selfless, humble people who do so much for others in the La Crosse area.
Some are familiar names; some may be new to you.
Regardless, they make our beautiful area a better place to live.
Let’s meet a few of our nominees:
Patty Barge — wife, mother of four and Holmen chiropractor — is the driving force behind Amy’s Closet, named after Patty’s late sister.
Amy’s Closet collects and distributes clothing to help those in need.
And its services have grown with the need, helping to refurnish homes for people fleeing unsafe situations, sewing scarves for cancer patients, providing blankets for newborns and lap blankets for veterans and supplies for flood victims.
As one nominator wrote: “Our lives are enriched because we know her and our community is simply a better place because of her.”
It is, indeed.
If you enjoy music in La Crosse’s Riverside Park, a key person to thank is Terry Bauer.
Terry is the maestro behind Noon Tunes and now Moon Tunes.
He was a moving force behind development of a new, much-needed band shell.
As the person who nominated Terry wrote: “The tremendous attendance this past summer at the Moon Tunes, an adaptation of Bauer's original project of Noon Tunes, is a testimony of the effectiveness of the goal to gather people at Riverside Park for the purpose of community, culture and collaboration.”
Collaboration works in any key.
Service goes much deeper than an oil change for auto dealers Don and Cheryl Brenengen.
The Brenengens are a driving force in West Salem, leading a collaborative effort to bring a Boys & Girls Club to a West Salem school.
From raising beef for food pantries to cooking brats for fundraisers; developing bike paths and a bike shelter in West Salem; strengthening downtown West Salem and providing opportunities for students interested in auto mechanics; the Brenengens always are involved.
As one person said in her nomination: “They remain humble and sincere. The Brenengens are committed servant leaders. This region would not be the same without the passion and unselfishness of Don and Cheryl Brenengen.”
Absolutely.
Thanks to Tony Christnovich, people with disabilities and the elderly have been able to enjoy outdoor recreation.
Tony, whose father had a disability, founded the North American Squirrel Association, which provides hunting and fishing excursions to so many people.
In 2019, NASA provided a day on Lake Onalaska for more than 3,000 people.
Thanks to Tony and the nonprofit he helped create, there’s a new park on Brice Prairie that features an accessible fishing dock that juts into Lake Onalaska, a pavilion, accessible picnic tables, a grill and flag poles for all five branches of the military.
Speaking of veterans, here’s a salute to ex-Marine Nathaniel Coleman, founder of the Good Fight Community Center, which provides physical activity and mentorship to La Crosse kids in need.
Keep fighting for kids, Nathaniel.
When it comes to kids, Chuck Schauberger has delivered thousands in our area.
He’s served in so many ways, including medical adviser for Options Clinic.
Maybe his biggest contribution has been serving as an advocate for addicted obstetrical patients.
He saw a need to improved care for this undeserved, complicated population, so Chuck become board-certified in addiction medicine and developed a state-of-the-art multispecialty clinic that has become a model for both the region and the nation. Patients see him as not only their doctor, but as their cheerleader and friend -- and their care has benefited immensely from his tireless efforts.
He’s retiring from active obstetrics, but his volunteer work continues.
We’re blessed with so many others.
• Brent Smith, for continuing to lead the growing La Crosse Center and for previously chairing the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and the Wisconsin Technical College board.
• David Stoeffler, executive director of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, for building impressive support for students and teachers in La Crosse public schools.
• Gwyneth Straker, who chaired the physical therapy department at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, for her volunteer efforts to keep seniors in motion in our community.
• And Dick Wieser, who has tirelessly led the collaborative effort to develop the beautiful new La Crescent Area Events Center, which has already served 8,000 people and 35 nonprofit events in its first six month.
These are just some of the nominees — and a fraction of the volunteers — who make our community better every day.
We marvel at your accomplishments and appreciate your efforts.
