Nominees for Tribune Person of the Year award are outstanding

When you have the privilege of reading the nominations for Tribune Person of the Year each December for the past 18 years, you have to smile and feel lucky to live here.

In Wednesday's edition, you'll learn the identify of our La Crosse Tribune Person of the Year.

But as you'll see from the nominees we received this year, our community is inspired and served by so many marvelous, selfless, humble people who do so much for others in the La Crosse area.

Some are familiar names; some may be new to you.

Regardless, they make our beautiful area a better place to live.

Let’s meet a few of our nominees:

Patty Barge — wife, mother of four and Holmen chiropractor — is the driving force behind Amy’s Closet, named after Patty’s late sister.

Amy’s Closet collects and distributes clothing to help those in need.

And its services have grown with the need, helping to refurnish homes for people fleeing unsafe situations, sewing scarves for cancer patients, providing blankets for newborns and lap blankets for veterans and supplies for flood victims.